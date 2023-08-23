A 30-year-old Manassas man has died from injuries he sustained Tuesday night when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree on Lake Jackson Drive in Manassas, according to police.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash, located at Lake Jackson and Hillcrest drives, at 10:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and arrived to find that the motorcyclist, identified as Muhammad Mubashar, 30, of Manassas, had crashed on the side of the roadway.
The police investigation determined Mubashar was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of his motorcycle, traveled up an embankment and then separated from the vehicle and struck a tree, according to Joshua Spiler, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Mubashar was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, Spiler said in a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.