Police: Manassas man stabbed while confronting a suspected car burglar outside his apartment

Prince William County police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a 56-year-old resident of a Manassas area apartment complex early Wednesday morning after the victim and his adult son tried to stop the suspect from breaking into cars in the complex’s parking lot, according to police.
Officers were called to the Acadia Run apartments, located in the 11800 block of Laurestine Way in the Manassas area of Prince William County, at 4:09 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, after a caller reported a larceny in progress.
The caller further told police that her husband and adult son had left their apartment to try to stop the man, who she observed checking the door handles of cars in the parking lot, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
After arriving on scene, officers located the victim, a 56-year-old man, who was suffering from stab wounds. Officers rendered aid until rescue personnel arrived. The victim was transported to an area hospital where his injury was determined to be non-life-threatening, Perok said in a news release.
The adult son was not injured. A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspect who was not located, the release said.
The investigation revealed the caller was on her balcony when she observed an unknown man appearing to check vehicle door handles in the parking lot. The woman told her husband and adult son what she observed. The two men proceeded to the parking lot, where they observed the suspect open a vehicle door and get inside, the release said.
The men confronted the suspect and removed him from the vehicle where a struggle ensued. The victim felt a sharp pain to his back before falling to the ground as the suspect broke free and fled on foot, the release said.
The adult son chased the suspect to the area of Sudley Manor Drive, where he lost sight of him. During the struggle, the suspect’s black Northface jacket was removed, the release said.
An earlier call was received in the same area at approximately 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, of a suspicious person driving a dark green Toyota Camry who appeared to be driving through the parking lot and looking into vehicles with a flashlight.
Officers had checked the area at that time and did not locate the suspect, suspect vehicle, nor indication of a crime. No description could be given of the suspect in that incident other than a man wearing dark-colored clothing, the release said.
The suspect is described as a white male, between 25 and 30 years old with a thin build, long blonde hair and a scraggly beard. He was last seen wearing no shirt (a black Northface jacket was removed during the incident) and all dark-colored clothing including a beanie cap, mask and pants.
Anyone with information regarding the incident s is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
