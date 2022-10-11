A 41-year-old Manassas man has died after being struck last week by a SUV on Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas.
Bhupen Uprety, 41, of Manassas, was struck by the vehicle at 9:04 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. He was flown to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries on Thursday, Oct. 6, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
According to the police investigation, Uprety was wearing dark clothing and walking in the middle of the roadway when he was hit by a 2021 GMC Arcadia driven by a 42-year-old Bristow man, Perok said in a news release.
The driver remained at the scene of the crash and contacted police and rescue personnel. The investigation into the crash continues, the release said.
The incident brings the total number of pedestrian fatalities in Prince William County in 2022 to seven, matching last year’s total with about three months still left in the year.
The number of pedestrian fatalities in 2021 was near the decade high of nine pedestrian fatalities recorded in 2012, according to Prince William County police.
