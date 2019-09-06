A Manassas-area man was arrested last month in connection with charges he sexually abused two victims between the ages of 4 and 9 in Triangle over a two-year period, according to police.
On April 2, detectives with Prince William County Police Department’s special victims unit began an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a Triangle residence between July 1, 2011, and Dec. 31, 2013, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed that one victim, who was between 4 to 6 years old at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted on more than one occasion by an acquaintance. The victim recently disclosed the encounters to a staff member at her school, who contacted police, Carr said in a news release.
Detectives later identified a second victim who was 9 years of age at the time of the offenses.
On Monday, Aug. 19, Billy Jack Riggs, 31, of Manassas, was arrested by authorities in Union County, North Carolina, without incident.
Riggs was extradited back to Prince William County on Wednesday, Sept. 4, and has been charged with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and other charges in connection with the incident. He is being held without bond, the release said.
(1) comment
This makes me sick, poor little girls, I am sending prayers!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.