Police: Manassas man charged with felony neglect after 13-year-old ingests illegal drug

A Manassas man was being held without bond Wednesday after a 13-year-old boy in his care was determined to have ingested illegal narcotics, according to Prince William County police.
Police officers, in cooperation with child protective services, responded at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to a residence in the Manassas area of Prince William County to investigate a child abuse allegation, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation revealed that earlier on Tuesday, Feb. 22, the victim, a 13-year-old boy, ingested a prescription narcotic that was given to him the prior evening by a family member. Officers also determined that the boy had previously been provided with illegal narcotics, Carr said in a news release.
Jonathan Larry Ellington, 49, was arrested and charged with felony child neglect in connection with the investigation. Ellington was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center as of Wednesday, Feb. 23, the release said.
The boy was turned over to the custody of a family member, the release said. The exact location of the residence is not being released to protect the boy’s privacy, said 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
