Police: Manassas man charged after crashing his car into Battlefield Ford, fleeing the scene

A Manassas man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run in connection with a Monday night crash involving a car that hit Battlefield Ford in Manassas.
Officers arrived at the scene of the crash, 8097 Mathis Ave., at 9:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, to find a heavily damaged vehicle and a gaping hole in the side of the building.
The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival but was later apprehended in Prince William County police and arrested, according to Katie Adams, community services representative for the City of Manassas Police Department.
Andaluz Penaloza, 22, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with DWI, hit and run and driving without an operator’s license in connection with the incident, Adams said in a news release.
Penaloza was transferred to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center and held on a secured bond, the release said.
