You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Manassas man charged after crashing his car into Battlefield Ford, fleeing the scene

  • Updated
  • 0
Battlefield Ford_2JC Photography 2021-363.jpg

Police and fire rescue officers respond Monday, Nov. 29, to Battlefield Ford, where a driver struck the building before fleeing the scene. He was later arrested and charged with DWI and hit and run.

 by John Calhoun

A Manassas man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run in connection with a Monday night crash involving a car that hit Battlefield Ford in Manassas.

Officers arrived at the scene of the crash, 8097 Mathis Ave., at 9:41 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, to find a heavily damaged vehicle and a gaping hole in the side of the building.

Battlefield_Ford_1_JC Photography 2021-365.jpg

A Manassas man was arrested Monday night after striking Battlefield Ford on Mathis Avenue with his vehicle. He was later arrested by Prince William County police.

The driver fled the scene prior to police arrival but was later apprehended in Prince William County police and arrested, according to Katie Adams, community services representative for the City of Manassas Police Department.

Andaluz Penaloza, 22, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with DWI, hit and run and driving without an operator’s license in connection with the incident, Adams said in a news release.

Penaloza was transferred to the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center and held on a secured bond, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters