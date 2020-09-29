A Manassas man was arrested last week after the threatened a man and a woman with a gun outside a Manassas townhome community, according to Prince William County police.
Officers responded to the 10800 block of Caraway Circle, located off Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas, at 11:46 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, after the victim, a 41-year-old woman, told police an acquaintance came to her residence and brandished a firearm when she told him to leave, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for Prince William County police.
Prior to police arriving, the man also brandished the firearm toward a 44-year-old male acquaintance of the victim, Carr said in a news release.
The man remained in the parking lot area near the residence, which is where officers located and detained him without incident, Carr said.
The firearm was collected by officers. At no time was any physical contact made between the victims and the man, Carr said.
Following the investigation, Christopher Alexander Taylor, 32, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with stalking, brandishing and carrying a concealed weapon. He was given a $3,000 unsecured bond for a Nov. 24 court date, the release said.
