Police: Manassas man, 39, dies after being booked into the county jail

  • Updated
A 39-year-old Manassas man died Tuesday after becoming unresponsive while being booked into the Prince William County-Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center. Police arrested the man earlier in the night in connection a Gainesville incident during a which a woman was grabbed from behind, strangled and bitten by an assailant.

Robert Leroy Reid, 39, of Manassas, died at an area hospital where he was taken on Tuesday, May 4, from the jail. His remains have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy and to determine the cause and manner of his death, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

Officers responded to the 7400 block of Carver Road in Gainesville at about 7:02 p.m. on May 4 to investigate after receiving a report that a 38-year-old woman was grabbed by a man as she was walking to a residence in the area. 

During the encounter, the suspect, later identified as Reid, allegedly grabbed the victim from behind before placing his arm around her neck, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

Reid then allegedly dragged the woman across the property before she was able to break free and run away. Before separating, Reid allegedly bit the woman on her lower body, causing a minor injury. Neighbors witnessing the encounter contacted police, Perok said in a news release. 

When officers arrived, they encountered Reid in a grassy area, where he appeared to be under the influence. After a preliminary investigation, Reid was taken into custody for abduction, strangulation and other charges in connection with the incident, Perok said in a news release. 

The victim received treatment at the scene by rescue personnel. 

During a search prior to the arrest, a vial containing a liquid, suspected to be PCP, was located in Reid’s possession. Prior to being transported to the jail, Reid exhibited signs of a seizure, the release said.

Officers immediately called for rescue assistance to check on Reid’s condition. Rescue personnel responded to the scene and evaluated him. He refused to be taken to the hospital for further treatment, the release said.

At that point, officers transported Reid to the jail for processing. Once at the jail, he became unresponsive, the release said.

Officers and jail staff immediately performed CPR before Reid was transported to an area hospital, where he later died. His remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of his death. 

Two officers have been placed on routine administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, the release said.

