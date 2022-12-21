A 26-year-old Manassas man has died as a result of a single vehicle crash late Tuesday night near Sudley Road and Rixlew Lane in Manassas, according to police.
Police were called to the 8400 block of Sudley Road at 10:43 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after the driver of a 2014 Honda Civic, traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control, struck a curb and rolled several times before coming to rest in a nearby parking lot, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries, Perok said in a news release.
A 24-year-old female front-seat passenger suffered minor injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, the release said.
The deceased driver was identified as Alex Randy Portillo, 26, of Manassas, the release said.
Police investigators are asking anyone who might have witnessed the crash to contact police. The investigation continues, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.