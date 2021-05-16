Police: Manassas man, 23, dies after motorcycle crash on Hornbaker Road

A 23-year-old Manassas man died Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Hornbaker Road, struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole, according to Prince William County Police.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Hornbaker and Industrial roads in Manassas at about 1:56 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, to investigate after a motorcyclist ran off the road, according to Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road near Industrial Road when he lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle, Beard said in a news release.
The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. Speed is a factor in the crash, the release said.
The driver of the 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was identified as Joshua Lee Jackson, 23, of Manassas. The investigation continues, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.