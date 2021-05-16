You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Manassas man, 23, dies after motorcycle crash on Hornbaker Road

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1

A 23-year-old Manassas man died Sunday after he lost control of his motorcycle on Hornbaker Road, struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole, according to Prince William County Police.

Officers were dispatched to the area of Hornbaker and Industrial roads in Manassas at about 1:56 p.m. on Sunday, May 16, to investigate after a motorcyclist ran off the road, according to Officer Adam Beard, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the operator of a 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was traveling south on Hornbaker Road near Industrial Road when he lost control, ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guide wire attached to an electric pole, causing him to be thrown from the vehicle, Beard said in a news release.

The operator was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision and was transported to an area hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries sustained during the crash. Speed is a factor in the crash, the release said.

The driver of the 2007 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R was identified as Joshua Lee Jackson, 23, of Manassas. The investigation continues, the release said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Prince William community has proven resilient. The Prince William Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Prince William Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

SUBSCRIBE

Page Title

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Prince William Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..

Sign Up For Newsletters