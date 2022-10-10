A 26-year-old Manassas man turned himself into police Sunday after allegedly breaking into his wife’s home, abducting their 1-year-old son while she was sleeping and then eluding police at a high rate of speed while the child was in his vehicle, according to police.
Officers were called to a home in the 7600 block of Stuart Court in Manassas, a townhome community off Old Centreville Road near Yorkshire Elementary School, at about 10:47 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, after a 35-year-old woman reported that she and her husband got into an argument and he assaulted her before leaving the home, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The woman sustained minor injuries. Officers obtained a warrant for domestic assault and battery against the man, who was not initially located. Later that evening, the man returned to the home and entered without permission while the woman was asleep. He then took the couple’s 1-year-old son and left the home, Carr said in the release.
Officers then learned the woman had a protective order barring the man from having contact with her and their child, the release said.
Officers observed the man’s vehicle in the area of the Prince William Parkway and Telegraph Road and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the man fled away at a high rate of speed. Due to the potential of the child being inside the vehicle, officers did not pursue the vehicle, the release said.
Throughout the day on Sunday, Oct. 9, officers had continual contact with the man who eventually drove to the police station where he turned the child over to police, the release said.
The child was unharmed and released to his mother.
Following the investigation, Christopher Puello, 26, of Manassas, was arrested and charged with one count of abduction, one count of child endangerment, one count of burglary, two counts of violating a protective order and one count of domestic assault & battery.
Puello was being held without bond at the Prince William-Manasas Adult Detention Center Monday, according to the release.
