Police: Manassas crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

  Updated
A 32-year-old Stafford man has died after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road in Manassas that occurred before dawn on Friday, Feb. 25.

Police responded to the crash at 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and found that a 2003 Toyota Sienna had collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Express van near the intersection. The Toyota Sienna was traveling north on Prince William Parkway, approaching Dumfries Road, when the driver drove through a red traffic light and struck the van, which was turning left onto Prince William Parkway from Dumfries Road, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.

The driver of the Sienna, later identified as Jose Luis Robles Martinez, 32, of Stafford, was transported to an area hospital and then to a trauma center after his injuries were determined to be severe. Martinez died later Friday afternoon, Perok said in a news release. 

The driver of the Express van, a 50-year-old Manassas man, and a passenger sustained minor injuries. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, the release said.

Investigators with Prince William County Police Department’s crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.

