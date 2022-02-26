Police: Manassas crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

A 32-year-old Stafford man has died after a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Dumfries Road in Manassas that occurred before dawn on Friday, Feb. 25.
Police responded to the crash at 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 25, and found that a 2003 Toyota Sienna had collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Express van near the intersection. The Toyota Sienna was traveling north on Prince William Parkway, approaching Dumfries Road, when the driver drove through a red traffic light and struck the van, which was turning left onto Prince William Parkway from Dumfries Road, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The driver of the Sienna, later identified as Jose Luis Robles Martinez, 32, of Stafford, was transported to an area hospital and then to a trauma center after his injuries were determined to be severe. Martinez died later Friday afternoon, Perok said in a news release.
The driver of the Express van, a 50-year-old Manassas man, and a passenger sustained minor injuries. Speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision, the release said.
Investigators with Prince William County Police Department’s crash investigation unit are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash to contact police at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.