A Stafford man wanted in connection with the 2018 and 2019 sexual assaults of two Woodbridge girls who were under 13 at the time of the incidents was arrested over the weekend in Oklahoma, according to police.
William Aurelio Romero Chavez, 34, of Stafford, was located in Creek County, Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 12, and taken into custody, where he will remain until he is extradited to Virginia, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Chavez has been charged with two counts of sexual battery in connection with two separate incidents that occurred at a Woodbridge residence in March 2018 and July 2019, Carr said in a news release.
One of the victims recently reported the incidents to a family member, who contacted the police, prompting the investigation, Carr said.
Prince William County police detectives determined a second girl under the age of 13 was assaulted during the same timeframe. Both victims were known to the accused, the release said.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Chavez, who is known as William Romero, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the release said.
