Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reported that she was confronted by an unknown man who tried to coax her into his car with an offer of candy while she was walking home from school Monday afternoon in Gainesville.
The girl reported the incident to a family member, and police were contacted on Tuesday, Aug. 23, according to a Prince William County police Twitter post.
The girl told police she was walking in the Greenhill Crossing neighborhood, near the Red House Road and Rogue Forest Lane, at about 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, when she was approached by a man standing near a white, four-door sedan.
During the encounter, the man asked her to ride with him to get candy, but the girl did not comply and there was no physical contact between the man and the girl, according to the police tweet.
No other suspicious incidents were reported that day, the tweet said.
Police have described the man as a white male wearing a fitted cap, a white T-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the suspicious person or the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online to pwcva.gov/police tip line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.