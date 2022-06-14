Details are limited, but one man has been transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Dale City, and no suspects are yet in custody, according to Prince William County police.
The shooting "does not appear to be random" but residents should expect a heavy presence around the Cheshire Station shopping center, located at the intersection of Dale Boulevard and Minnieville Road in Dale City.
The shooting was reported by police via Twitter at 3:52 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14. The shooters have apparently left the area, police said.
The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Cheshire Station Plaza in Dale City. The shopping center includes a Safeway grocery store, but police did not say exactly where the shooting occurred.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.