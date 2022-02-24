Police: Man suffers life-threatening injuries in pedestrian crash on U.S. 1 in Dumfries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when he was struck by a car near the intersection of River Ridge Boulevard and U.S. 1 in Dumfries, according to Prince William County police.
The driver of the vehicle that struck the man called police to report the incident at 6:19 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24, according Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Beard said.
The incident occurred near the River Oaks subdivision.
No other details about the incident were available as of late Thursday night. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Beard said.
