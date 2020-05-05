Police say a Woodbridge man posed as a potential buyer for a motorcycle listed for sale on Facebook and instead of buying it, stole it from the seller’s shed.
The theft happened on the 5600 block of Saint Charles Drive in Woodbridge between 11 p.m. on Oct. 11 and 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, Prince William County police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr said in a news release.
Police said Dimitri Scott Kelley “posed as a buyer for a 2003 Honda Motorcycle on Facebook in order to obtain the seller’s address.”
After Kelley obtained the address, “he forced entry into a locked shed located in the rear of the residence and stole the motorcycle that was for sale,” police said in the news release.
On Oct. 13, 2019, Kelley sold the motorcycle online, police said.
Following their investigation, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Kelly and, after initial attempts to locate him we unsuccessful, took him into custody without incident on Saturday, May 2.
Kelley, 22, of Neddleton Avenue in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with burglary, grand larceny, possession of stolen property with intent to sell, conspiracy to commit larceny and destruction of property. He has a court date on Sept. 8 and information about his bond status was not available Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.