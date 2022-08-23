Police are still searching for suspects in a stabbing over the weekend outside Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, located in Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the restaurant, located at 14900 Potomac Town Place, at 12:55 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to find a 26-year-old man sitting outside with multiple stab wounds, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
Officers provided immediate first aid, and the man was transported him to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. The investigation revealed a group of individuals, including the injured man, were inside the restaurant when a verbal altercation escalated into a fight. During the encounter, one of group members stabbed the victim before the parties separated, Carr said in a news release.
As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, police had no description of a suspect, the release said.
