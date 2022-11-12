A man was shot and killed while sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle found in the Williamstown area of Dumfries early Saturday morning, and police are still searching for suspects.
Prince William County police were called to the area of Williamstown Road and Old Triangle Road in Dumfries at 5:35 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12 after “multiple callers” reported gunshots heard in the area, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Police arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a vehicle on Morgan Court. The vehicle was not in park but had apparently crashed into a parked car, Perok said in an email.
Rescue personnel responded and pronounced the man dead on scene, according to an incident a news release.
A police K-9 also responded and searched the area, but no other parties were located. The identity of the victim will be released once confirmed and a next-of-kin are notified, the release said.
Police detectives are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting and want to speak with anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information as to what occurred, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
The incident is the county's 16th homicide of 2022. There were 10 homicides in 2021 and eight in 2020. The county saw homicides spike to their highest level in 2016 with 22, according to county police records.
