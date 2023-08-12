Winding Creek shooting parked car

The victim of a Saturday afternoon shooting in the Winding Creek subdivision was shot while sitting in this vehicle, parked near the community swimming pool and tennis courts,  when he was shot.

 by John Calhoun
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car near the swimming pool and tennis courts in the Winding Creek subdivision in Woodbridge.
 
Police responded to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, after receiving a report of the shooting.
 
They arrived to find that a man had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police department tweet.
 
Police are asking area residents to report any suspicious activity in and around the Winding Creek area. The neighborhood is located near Minnieville and Spriggs roads in Woodbridge.
 
This is a developing news story. More information will be shared as we get it.
