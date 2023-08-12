Police: Man shot, seriously injured while sitting in a parked car in the Winding Creek neighborhood
Police are searching for suspects after a man was shot while sitting in a parked car near the swimming pool and tennis courts in the Winding Creek subdivision in Woodbridge.
Police responded to the 5800 block of Moonbeam Drive just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, after receiving a report of the shooting.
They arrived to find that a man had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a police department tweet.
Police are asking area residents to report any suspicious activity in and around the Winding Creek area. The neighborhood is located near Minnieville and Spriggs roads in Woodbridge.
This is a developing news story. More information will be shared as we get it.
