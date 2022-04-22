A 42-year-old man was shot late Thursday night outside a room at the Potomac Inn hotel in Woodbridge. Police say the incident is not random, but they have yet to make an arrest.
Officers were called to the Potomac Inn, 13964 Jefferson Davis Highway, at 11:03 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, to investigate the shooting. They found the victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The man was flown to a Fairfax hospital via a helicopter, which landed at nearby Fred Lynn Middle School. His injuries were determined to be not life-threatening, Perok said in a news release.
The police investigation determined that altercation that led up to the shooting occurred outside one of the rooms. “Multiple individuals were on scene and were not cooperative with police,” the release said.
The investigation continues.
