A 38-year-old man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds in a shooting outside a Woodbridge apartment complex Monday night, and police had yet to make an arrest as of Tuesday afternoon, according to police.
Officers were called to the Elevations One Apartments, located in the 14300 block of Jeffries Road in Woodbridge, at 9:11 p.m. on Monday, July 18, to investigate after an argument between two groups escalated into gunfire, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
A 38-year-old man was shot and located by police. Officers rendered first aid until rescue crews could arrive. The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Several individuals dispersed from the area before police arrived. While investigating, officers were told some of the individuals fled in a vehicle. Officers located an unoccupied suspect vehicle a short distance away from the apartment complex.
A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the suspects who were not located. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. Multiple individuals were on scene and were not cooperative with police. At this time, the incident does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.