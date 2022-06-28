Prince William County police are still searching for a suspect in a late Monday night shooting outside a Manassas gas station that left a 29-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police were called to the Shell gas station at 7110 Sudley Road at about 11:53 p.m. Monday, June 27 to investigate a shooting in progress. Upon arriving in the area, officers located the 29-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was provided first aid at the scene and then transported to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The police investigation revealed the man was in the above area when an acquaintance approached and fired multiple rounds before fleeing on foot. The victim was not cooperative during the investigation regarding what led up to the shooting nor the individual involved, Carr said in a news release.
A police K-9 searched the area for the suspect who was not located. No additional injuries were reported. While canvassing the area, officers located a nearby business with damage consistent with being struck by a projectile and shell casings in the parking lot.
The suspect was only described as a black male wearing all black clothing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
