Prince William County police are looking for two men traveling in a gold-colored sedan who flagged down a motorist in a rural area outside Manassas Thursday afternoon and proceeded to fire gunshots into his vehicle, steal his property and knock him unconscious before fleeing the area, according to police.
Officers were dispatched to the area of Featherbed and General Trimbles lanes at 1:16 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, after the victim, a 33-year-old man, told officers he was flagged down by the driver of another car on the opposite side of the road and that a passenger in the car proceeded to robbed and assault him, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
When the man stopped his car, a passenger in the other vehicle, a gold-colored “Honda-style sedan,” police said, brandished a firearm and fired “multiple rounds” into the victim’s vehicle.
The man then pulled the man from his vehicle and demanded his property before striking him and causing him to fall to the ground, “temporarily los[ing] consciousness,” Carr said in a news release.
The suspect then took the victim’s property before getting back into the gold-colored sedan and quickly fleeing the area. The victim sustained injuries from the assault and was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers located shell casings in the roadway, Carr said.
Police are looking for two Black men in connection with the incident. One is described as being approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 220 pounds with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and carrying a handgun, the release said.
The vehicle is described only as a gold-colored “Honda-style sedan” with a broken driver’s-side mirror.
This occurred in a very remote area. If this type of criminal activity continues I'd hope PWC residents will consider conceal carry licenses for protection. This gentleman was lucky to not be struck by any of the shots fired into his vehicle. I won't be stopping for anyone out in the sticks anytime soon unless the authorities find these suspects.
