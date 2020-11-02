Police are investigating after another shooting in Woodbridge overnight sent a man to the hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police responded to the 14700 block of Hackwood Street at 10:38 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, and found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to a Prince William County police Facebook post.
The shooting occurred in a residential area is east of U.S. 1 off Featherstone Drive in Woodbridge.
The man’s injuries are considered life-threatening. He was flown to an area hospital, police said.
Detectives from the police department’s violent crimes bureau are actively investigating to determine what led up to the shooting, but police say there is no threat to the surrounding community.
As of 9:25 a.m. Monday, police had not yet released the age of the victim or whether he is a resident of the area.
The shooting is the fifth to occur in Prince William County in less than 24 hours. Four people were shot – two fatally – early Sunday morning during a house party in Dale City.
In that incident, a 24-year-old Alexandria man and a 25-year-old Arlington were killed, while a 23-year-old Triangle man and a 24-year-old Fairfax woman were injured.
Both incidents remain under investigation. More information will be released as it comes available, police say.
Witnesses to the incidents are asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department at 703-792-6500.
UPDATED: This story has been updated to include the time of the shooting, which was reported at 10:38 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
(1) comment
Hoodbridge needs a lot more police on the streets.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.