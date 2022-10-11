No foul play is suspected, but police are investigating following the discovery Monday night of a man's body behind a business along Richmond Highway in Woodbridge.
Officers responded to the area, a commercial stretch of U.S. 1 near East Longview Avenue, at about 11:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 in response to information about a possible body located in a nearby wooded area.
While checking the area, officers were directed to an outdoor shed behind one of the local businesses, where they found a man’s body. The deceased has since been identified as Michael Aaron Hobson II, 46, of no fixed address, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
Drug paraphernalia were observed near where the man’s body was found. There were no obvious signs of trauma, and no foul play is suspected at this time, Perok said in a news release.
The man's remains were transported to the medical examiner’s office in Manassas for an autopsy, the release said.
