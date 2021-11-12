Police: Man riding an electric scooter struck by a car outside Minnieville Road 7-Eleven

A 23-year-old man riding an electric scooter was injured Thursday night when he was struck by a car in front of the 7-Eleven near Minnieville Road and Cardinal Drive, according to police.
The driver of a 2018 Chevrolet Impala, a 44-year-old man, was attempting to make a right turn out of the 7-Eleven parking lot at 14410 Minnieville Road when his vehicle struck the scooter, which was traveling on the sidewalk in front of the store, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The crash was reported to police at about 7:37 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The man on the scooter was flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured, Perok said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.