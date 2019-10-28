A 23-year-old man has been charged with child endangerment after, police said, he left a 3-year-old boy alone in a hotel room.
On Oct. 8 at 9 p.m., Prince William County police detectives saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on the 16000 block of Old Stage Road in Dumfries, Prince William County police said in a news release.
Detectives approached the vehicle and identified themselves as police to the driver who, “disregarded the detective’s commands and attempted to flee, striking a detective’s vehicle in the process,” the police news release said.
Detectives later located the suspect’s vehicle nearby and identified the driver as 23-year-old Tyree Rashad Henderson.
Detectives also determined that Henderson left a 3-year-old boy alone in a nearby hotel room at the Days Inn at 16925 Old Stage Road, the police news release said.
Detectives located the child unharmed in the hotel room and turned him over to his mother, police said. Henderson is not related to the boy, the police news release said.
Police obtained warrants for Henderson’s arrests but were initially unable to locate him.
On Oct. 26, members of the Alexandria Police Department located Henderson at a residence in Alexandria and took him into custody, the police news release said.
Henderson, 23, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, felony hit and run, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.
He is awaiting transportation to the Prince William County jail and his court date is pending, police said.
