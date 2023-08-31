A 23-year-old Woodbridge man was killed and an 18-year-old injured in a two-car crash on Minnieville Road Wednesday night that police say was the result of speeding and an “aggressive maneuver” to pass another vehicle.
Officers responded to the area of Minnieville Road and Hedgewood Drive in Woodbridge at about 7:35 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and found that one car, a 2014 Nissan 370 Z, had hit a telephone pole, while the other, a 2011 BMW 535, had struck a tree, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The police investigation determined that both drivers were traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver of the Nissan attempted an "aggressive maneuver" to pass a pick-up truck, Carr said in a news release.
While attempting to pass, the driver of the Nissan lost control of the vehicle and struck the driver’s side area of the BMW. The impact caused both vehicles to leave the roadway. The Nissan traveled a short distance off-road before impacting a telephone pole, Carr said in a news release.
The BMW also traveled a short distance before hitting an embankment, which caused the vehicle to briefly become airborne and strike a tree. The driver of the BMW, identified as Juan Jose Bonilla Bonilla, 23, of Woodbridge, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced deceased on scene, the release said.
The driver of the Nissan was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
No other occupants were in either vehicle and, no other vehicles were involved in the collision. The crash shut down the southwest-bound lanes on Minnieville Road for an extended period of time Wednesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.