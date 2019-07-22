UPDATED: Prince William police have identified the victim of the fatal shooting in Williamstown Saturday night as James Edward Grooms, 32, of Louisa County.
Grooms died Saturday, July 20, as a result of a gunshot wounds. Police found him outside and alone near the intersection of Buell Court and Old Triangle Road in the Williamstown area of Triangle at about 9:43 p.m. that night.
Grooms was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to Officer Richard Appau of the Prince William County Police Department.
Detectives from Prince William County police department's homicide unit are actively investigating to determine what led to the altercation that resulted in the fatal shooting. So far, however, no suspect information is available, Officer Nathan Probus, police spokesman, said Monday.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.
Williamstown is an area of older townhomes located in southeastern Prince William County between Dumfries and Triangle. The subdivision is located behind the strip mall along U.S. 1 that contains the Todos grocery store. The area is bordered by Graham Park Road and Williamstown Drive.
This is a developing story. Stay with PrinceWilliamTimes.com for updates.
