A man was killed Wednesday afternoon when he jumped from the city's parking garage onto the railroad tracks below in an apparent suicide, according to City of Manassas police.
Police discovered the man's body on the tracks at about 2:33 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, after they searched the city's parking garage, located at 9102 Prince William St.
Officers responded to the parking garage after searching area overpasses for a suicidal person who was reported to police at about 2:09 p.m., according to Sgt. Brett Stumpf, a City of Manassas police spokesman.
"The caller could not provide a location for subject. All available officers began to search overpasses in the area," Stumpf said, adding that surrounding law enforcement agencies were also notified.
"We received several witness contacts at the same time saying they saw the subject jump from the parking garage," Stumpf said in a news release. "Upon further investigation the male subject was deemed deceased."
The man has not yet been identified. His body was taken to the medical examiner's office, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.