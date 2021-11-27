Police: Man found dead inside a Dale City home when officers enter to arrest him for trespassing

A 30-year-old man was found dead inside a Dale City townhome Friday afternoon, hours after police were first called to the home in an effort to coax the man from the residence following a verbal domestic dispute that occurred Thanksgiving night, according to police.
Officers first responded to the 4300 block of Eileen Court, a residential area near Darbydale and Emberdale drives, at 8:54 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 25.
Officers were told the man was inside the home by himself, was possibly armed and was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Officers concluded that the man, who did not reside at the home, was not a threat to the surrounding neighborhood. He made threats and appeared to pose a danger to himself, however, prompting officers to obtain a warrant for his arrest for trespassing while also pursuing a route to get [him] treatment, Beard said in an email.
When officers returned the home Friday to serve the arrest warrant, the man was found dead inside the home. He has not been identified by police. No one else was inside the home at the time, and there were no other injuries, Beard said.
During the investigation, police restricted access to the neighborhood at various times, but residents were allowed to leave as necessary, Beard said.
The incident remains under investigation.
Editor's note: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (Lifeline) is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) to anyone who is experiencing a personal crisis or needs help with a friend or loved one. Callers can also text the Crisis Text Line by texting HELLO to 741741.
Both services are free, and all calls are confidential. Those concerned about a friend’s social media updates should contact the social media outlet directly or dial 911 in an emergency. Learn more on the Lifeline’s website or the Crisis Text Line’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.