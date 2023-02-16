An area man was charged Wednesday with murder in connection with the 1984 death of his infant son who suffered injuries consistent with Shaken Baby Syndrome, a form of child abuse that results from violently shaking an infant by the shoulders, arms or legs.
The arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 29, 1984, in a home in the 9600 block of Lafayette Avenue in Manassas. On Feb. 15, detectives with Prince William County’s violent crimes bureau charged Samuel Henry Dicola, 58, of no fixed address, with murder in connection with the child’s death.
The move came after police reopened an investigation into the incident in September 2021 after additional information came to light, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
The 1984 investigation revealed that the victim, a 3-month-old boy, was in Dicola’s care when, at some point, the child began experiencing breathing problems. Dicola was 20 years old at the time, Perok said in a news release.
Dicola took the baby to an area hospital, and the child was transferred to Children’s National Hospital in Washington D.C., where he died a few days later. In accordance with Virginia law, police are not releasing the victim’s name, Perok said.
The medical examiner’s office in Washington D.C. conducted an autopsy that determined the child died from severe retinal hemorrhaging and a swollen brain, which was deemed to have been the result of being shaken, Perok said.
At the time, the medical examiner classified the death as undetermined, and based on the medical findings, then-Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Ebert did not file charges in the case, Perok said.
The case resurfaced in September 2021 when Dicola was stopped by Maryland police on an unrelated matter, and additional information was obtained that prompted the case to be reopened, Perok said.
Following the review, and consistent with current medical expertise, the medical examiner’s office in Washington D.C. reclassified the cause of death as a homicide, and Dicola was charged, Perok said.
Dicola was being held Thursday at the Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford, where he will remain until he is transported to the Prince William County-Manassas Adult Detention Center. A court hearing has been scheduled for April 11, Perok said.
