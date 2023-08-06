A 33-year-old man was fatally stabbed, and a Woodbridge man arrested, Saturday night after a fight outside home near Belmont Bay, according to police.
Officers responded to the home, located in the 800 block of Fulton Place, at 10:24 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, to investigate a stabbing and found the victim had collapsed in the backyard. Officers attempted to provide first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The police investigation determined the victim and an acquaintance, who was later arrested, were involved in an altercation outside the home that escalated physically.
During the fight, the acquaintance allegedly stabbed the victim before chasing him to the backyard, Perok said in a news release.
Heriberto Valdez, 24, of Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with murder and use of a weapon in the commission of a felony in connection with the incident. Valdez’s bond information was not immediately available Sunday, Aug. 6.
Valdez remained at the home and was arrested without incident, Perok said.
The victim had not been identified as of Sunday morning pending the notification of family members, Perok said.
