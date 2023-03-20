Police are investigating but have made no arrests in connection with a fatal shooting early Monday morning of a 37-year-old man in the parking lot of the Hoadly Market Place in the Prince William County area of Manassas, according to police.
Officers were called to the shopping center, which includes a Food Lion grocery store, at about 1:18 a.m. on Monday, March 20 and arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County Police Department spokeswoman.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified pending notification of family members, Carr said in a news release.
The initial investigation determined that the victim and a female acquaintance were in the parking lot when they were approached by a vehicle. At some point during the encounter, shots were fired, striking the victim, the release said.
“Preliminarily, this incident does not appear random,” Carr said in the release.
More information will be released when available, Carr said.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.
