A 21-year-old man has died after police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at outside a home in the 2300 block of Briar Rose Lane in Woodbridge Monday night.
At 11:04 p.m., Monday, Oct. 21, officers responded to the area, located near the intersection of Minnieville and Old Bridge roads, to investigate a shooting.
When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive man outside in the parking area who had been shot, said Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for Prince William County Police Department.
Officers utilized issued trauma kits and initiated CPR until rescue personnel arrived on scene.
The man, preliminarily identified as a 21-year-old, was transported to an area hospital where he later died. No other injuries have been reported, Perok said.
At this time, detectives from the department’s homicide unit are investigating the incident to determine what led up the shooting. No arrest has been made in this incident. More information will be released when available, Perok said.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
