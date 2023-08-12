Details are limited, but an adult man was killed Saturday evening when he was struck by a train near Veterans Park in Woodbridge, according to police.
As of about 9 p.m., Featherstone Road was shut down for a police investigation, according to a tweet from the Prince William County Police Department.
The man was walking near the tracks, close to Featherstone Road, when he was struck by the train. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police responded to the area shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12.
This is a developing news story. It will be updated.
