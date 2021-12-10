Police: Man crashes his vehicle into a tree after being shot at in Lake Ridge

Prince William County police are investigating after a man said he drove his vehicle off the road and struck a tree in Lake Ridge late Thursday night after shots were fired toward him by someone in a white SUV.
Officers arrived near the corner of Knightsbridge Drive and Marquis Place, in Lake Ridge, at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9 to investigate a shots fired called, according to Officer Renee Carr, police spokeswoman.
They arrived to find an unoccupied SUV that had struck a tree. While officers were on scene, the driver, identified as a 30-year-old man, arrived at the location uninjured. The driver told police he was traveling on Knightsbridge Drive when a white SUV started driving behind him. A short time later, gunshots were fired from the SUV. The man said left the roadway while trying to get away from the SUV and crashed his vehicle into the tree, Carr said in a news release.
The white SUV continued driving out of the area, the man told police.
During the investigation, officers located a residence nearby that sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles.
Multiple shell casings were located on the roadway of Knightsbridge Drive. No injuries or additional property damage were reported, Carr said.
As of Friday, police had no description of a suspect.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County police department tipline at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to pwcva.gov/policetip.
