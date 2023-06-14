Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly briefly abducted a woman, damaged property, and stole a Jack Russell Terrier dog and a phone after breaking into a Woodbridge apartment while armed with a gun and a hammer.
The 26-year-old suspect, Victor Manuel Gonzalez Cisneros, is being sought by police. He is described as a Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs Hispanic about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
Police responded to the Rivergate Apartments in Woodbridge around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 after an assault with weapons was reported.
According to a police investigation, the suspect went to the apartment complex to confront another man over his relationship with a female acquaintance. He located the other man’s vehicle, which was being driven by a different person, and struck it with his own vehicle. He then got into a verbal altercation with the driver, struck the vehicle with a hammer and then brandished a firearm and demanded to be taken to the apartment where the other man lived, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
When the suspect entered the apartment, he forced the woman into another room and struck her, damaging property in the room with his hammer.
When the woman attempted to call for help, the accused took her phone and her Jack Russell Terrier dog and fled the apartment, Carr said in a news release.
No injuries were reported, and police obtained a warrant to arrest Cisneros. He is wanted on nine charges, including larceny of an animal, robbery, abduction and domestic assault and battery.
