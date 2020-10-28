A 29-year-old Woodbridge woman was being held without bond Wednesday after a 34-year-old man was shot and beaten with a hammer during a domestic dispute at a Woodbridge apartment complex, according to police.
Officers responded to the Bayvue Apartments, located in the 1400 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, at 1:03 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28, where they found the man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Rescue personnel transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. The investigation revealed that a female acquaintance had struck the victim in the head with a hammer before shooting him in the upper body, Carr said in a news release.
The parties separated, and the police were contacted.
Following the investigation, Yessica Asencio, 29, of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding in connection with the incident, Carr said.
Asencio was being held at the Prince William Manassas Adult Regional Detention Center without bond Wednesday, according to jail officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.