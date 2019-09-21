Police have made an arrest in connection with a warrant issued almost a year ago for the sexual assault a Woodbridge child reported to school staff members in 2018.
On Tuesday, Sept. 17, detectives with the Prince William County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit concluded an investigation into a rape that was reported to have occurred at a
Woodbridge residence sometime between January 2007 and February 2015, when the victim was between 4 and 12 years old, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The investigation revealed the victim was raped by a family member. In May 2018, the victim disclosed the encounters to school staff, who contacted the police. Police issued a warrant for the suspect’s arrest in October 2018.
On Aug. 24, Fredy Gustavo Funez Trigueros, 36, of no fixed address, was arrested by Texas Border Patrol officers in Hidalgo County, Texas, and charged with rape in connection with the incident.
Trigueros was being held without bond as of Friday, Sept. 20, according to police.
