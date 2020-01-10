A Woodbridge man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a female motorist told police a man standing in a median exposed himself and made an obscene gesture while she was waiting at a Dale City traffic light.
The police investigation revealed the victim, a 27-year-old woman, was stopped on Mapledale Avenue at about 4 p.m., waiting for the traffic signal to cross Dale Boulevard when the incident occurred, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
Officers located the victim after she pulled into a nearby business. While officers were investigating, a witness observed the man walking in a parking lot, Carr said in a news release.
Trevor Schiattaieggia, 33, of Kentwood Lane in Woodbridge, was arrested and charged with indecent exposure in connection with the incident. He was released on a court summons for a pending court date.
(1) comment
If hes illegal deport asap.
