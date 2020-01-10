A man was being held without bond Friday after a Woodbridge woman reported that a man forced her into a car, drove her to Locust Shade Park in Triangle and sexually assaulted her, according to police.
The woman told police she was at home on Thursday, Jan. 9, when the man, whom police identified as a “family member,” forced into a vehicle, drove her to a wooded area of Locust Shade Park, 4701 Locust Shade Drive in Triangle, struck her and sexually assaulted her, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department
The woman convinced the man to drive her home, and the two separated, Carr said.
Throughout the next day, the man made threatening phone calls to the victim, Carr said in a news release.
The woman reported minor injuries. Following the police investigation, Rodney Mershion Livatt, 44, of no fixed address, was located by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and charged with rape, abduction, domestic assault & battery and phone threats in connection with the incident, Carr said.
Livatt was being held without bond Friday at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, the release said.
