A local man was being held without bond Monday at the Prince William County-Manassas Adult Detention Center after he allegedly fired multiple rounds from a handgun during a road rage incident and then fled from a car wreck on Dale Boulevard, according to police.
Officers were called to the 4400 block of Dale Boulevard, near its intersection at Glendale Road, at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, after a motorist reported rear-ending a vehicle that was being driven erratically along the roadway. The motorist said the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, but officers later found the vehicle unoccupied in a nearby parking lot.
As officers were processing the vehicle, a man approached who was later determined to have been the driver. Police found he was intoxicated and subsequently detained him, according to 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok, a Prince William County Police Department spokesman.
Officers later learned the man was involved in a “road rage incident,” also on Dale Boulevard, shortly before he was rear-ended. The man allegedly exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds toward another vehicle, described as a black Toyota Corolla, before the parties separated, Perok said in a news release.
The Toyota Corolla was not located. Shell casings were located in the roadway. No injuries were reported, the release said.
Following the investigation, Anthony Jermaine Bowles, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, hit and run and public intoxication, in connection with the incident, the release said.
