A local man was arrested for indecent exposure Friday after security personnel at the Manassas Mall notified police about a man exposing himself and making obscene gestures while sitting in the kids’ area of the mall, according to Prince William County police.
Officers were responded to the Manassas Mall, located at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas to investigate at about 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 21. The investigation revealed security personnel were notified of the man and observed him exposing himself while in the children’s area of the mall, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The man left the mall prior to police arriving, but officers located him a short distance away.
There were no reports of any physical contact between the man and the children, Carr said in a news release.
Following the investigation, Jonathan Charles Jowi, 30, of no fixed address, was charged with indecent exposure, obscene sexual display and giving false ID to police, the release said.
Jowi’s bond status was not immediately available Monday, Oct. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.