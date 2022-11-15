A Manassas Park man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly walked into a Manassas Pizza Hut and cooked food while threatening employees with a knife, according to police.
Police officers responded to the Pizza Hut, 8263 Shoppers Square in Manassas, at 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12, to investigate an armed robbery. The investigation revealed a man walked into the store and past the service counter toward the kitchen area. While in the kitchen, the man retrieved food items from the freezer and began cooking them before lifting up his shirt and revealing a knife to an employee, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The man then took the unpaid food items and left the business. While in the parking lot, the accused brandished the knife toward another employee who attempted
to confront him. The man was known to the employees, Carr said in a news release.
No injuries were reported. A police K-9 and helicopter from Fairfax County police searched the area for the man, who was not initially located, the release said.
Following the investigation, police obtained arrest warrants for David Obed Melara, 22, of Manassas Park, who was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Melara has been charged with robbery and is being held without bond at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center, the release said.
