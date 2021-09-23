Police: Male juvenile ‘grazed’ by gunfire in Woodbridge shooting

A male juvenile has been grazed by gunfire in a shooting Thursday afternoon outside a Woodbridge apartment complex, according to police.
Police have released few details so far except to say that they are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2900 block of Fox Lair Drive, the location of the Meridian Bay apartment homes. The apartments are just north of Mary Williams Elementary School in the U.S. 1 corridor.
A police K-9 and helicopter are assisting with search, presumably for suspects, according to a Prince William County police tweet issued just before 5 p.m.
Residents can expect an increased police presence as the investigation continues, the tweet said.
Stay with the Prince William Times for updates.
