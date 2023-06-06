Police announced the arrest Tuesday of a 23-year-old man in connection with the stabbing over the weekend and a subsequent foot chase in the area of Sudley and Balls Ford roads in Manassas.
Police responded to the 8000 block of Stream Walk Lane in Manassas at about 4:58 p.m. on Sunday, June 4 and found the victim, a 26-year-old man, suffering from stab wounds.
The man was flown to an area hospital where it was determined his injuries were not life-threatening, according to Master Police Officer Renee Carr, a Prince William County police spokeswoman.
The investigation revealed the victim and the suspect were in the wooded area behind a local business when they got into an argument and the suspect retrieved a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing on foot, Carr said in a news release.
Officers, a K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not initially located, Carr said.
Bobby Damont Gross, 23, was found on Monday, June 5, in the Manassas area and taken into custody without incident in connection with the stabbing, the release said.
Gross was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and was being held without bond at the Prince William County jail, the release said.
