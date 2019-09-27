A 30-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting Monday night of a 45-year-old Woodbridge man, according to Prince William County police.
Stonnie Ray Chavis, 45, of Woodbridge, was shot and killed during a gathering inside a home in the 1300 block of E Street in Woodbridge. The shooting was reported to police at 9:51 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.
During the police investigation, detectives determined an argument occurred between the suspect and Chavis at the gathering, which led to the shooting, Sgt. Jonathan Perok, police spokesman, said in a news release.
Detectives identified a suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest, which were served on Thursday, Sept. 26, Perok said.
Calvin Jerome Wood II, 30, of no fixed address, was located and apprehended without incident at an apartment in the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place by members of the Prince William County Police Department’s street crimes unit and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Perok said.
Wood faces charges of murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He was being held without bond on Friday, Sept. 27 for a court date scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 11, the release said.
The shooting that killed Chavis was the first of two fatal shootings to occur in Prince William County this week. The second took the life of Antonio Kaoul Smith, 37, of Dumfries.
Smith was found in the roadway on Chesapeake Drive, in Dumfries, suffering from a gunshot wound, at 3:51 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 24, according to police.
Police have yet to announce an arrest or a suspect in that case.
Chavis and Smith were the county's 9th and 10th homicide victims in Prince William County since Jan. 1. The county saw nine homicides in all of 2018, according to county records.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents are asked to contact police by calling 703-792-7000 or submitting a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.