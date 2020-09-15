A U.S. Postal Service employee was shot and seriously wounded Monday, Sept. 14, as he delivered mail in a Dale City community, according to Prince William County police.
The mail carrier, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the lower body by an unknown man who fled the area before police arrived. The shooting occurred at 4:49 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 3500 block of Buffalo Court, in a community of townhomes off Forestdale Avenue in Dale City, according to Officer Adam Beard, a Prince William County police spokesman.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arriving. Officers rendered firs aid to the victim before he was flown to an area hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries, Beard said in a news release.
A police department K-9 unit and helicopter with Fairfax County Police responded to search the for the suspect who was not located.
Inspectors from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service also responded to the scene. The investigation continues, Beard said.
Police are looking for a black male, between 20 to 30 years old, who is about 6 feet tall with a medium build. The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, no shoes, and a blue surgical mask, the release said.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tip line at 703-792-7000 or submit a web tip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.
